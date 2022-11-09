Beldex (BDX) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $138.42 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.92 or 0.07131369 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00033074 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00023092 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

