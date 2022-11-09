Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.01.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
