BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 322453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 3.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
