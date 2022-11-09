Berger Financial Group Inc Has $334,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 43.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 42.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $6.32 on Wednesday, hitting $257.14. 174,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.