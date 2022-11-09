Berger Financial Group Inc Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after buying an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,372 shares of company stock valued at $42,461,796 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy stock traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.95. 71,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,117. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.