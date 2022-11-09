Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 4,381.9% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 882,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 862,539 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at about $8,605,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at about $6,944,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth about $2,586,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 711.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAPR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,012. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

