Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after acquiring an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.26. 90,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

