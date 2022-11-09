Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 701 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 658,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,559,301. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $800,747. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

