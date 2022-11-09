Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. 844,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,753,545. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $81.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.