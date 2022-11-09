Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

BHLB stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

