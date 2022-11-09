Bio-Path (BPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

