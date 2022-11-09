Bio-Path (BPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bio-Path Price Performance
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.