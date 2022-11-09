Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $310.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.10 and a 200-day moving average of $340.90. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $272.01 and a 52-week high of $522.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Bio-Techne are set to split on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 85.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.25.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.