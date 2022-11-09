Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 261,171 shares.The stock last traded at $307.95 and had previously closed at $303.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.25.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

Bio-Techne shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,472,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 657,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

