BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.56 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.56 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,016. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $374.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

