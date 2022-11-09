BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $177.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.92.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.12. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $374.58.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 45.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,069,000 after buying an additional 96,039 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

