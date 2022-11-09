BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $374.58.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after buying an additional 518,283 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $327,490,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 21.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after acquiring an additional 321,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

