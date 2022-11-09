BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $191.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNTX. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $148.29. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $374.58.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

