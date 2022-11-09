BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56.12 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $18,264.53 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $14.59 billion and $56.12 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00041571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00234233 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 19,699.93246109 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $59,660,107.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.