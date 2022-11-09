Bitcoin Cash Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $825.91 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $98.34 or 0.00562335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00230392 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00059846 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,223,988 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
