Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.14 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000810 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and $322,842.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00129874 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00220424 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00027818 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000347 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

