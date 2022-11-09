Bitcoin Latinum Price Down 77.1% This Week (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $39,958.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00006092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 77.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00539676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,772.06 or 0.28133244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

