BITICA COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,106.00 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 81.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 87.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $3.44 million and $5,106.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,484.46 or 0.99983763 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00041549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00229000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 1.01355496 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,273.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.