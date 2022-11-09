BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BJ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. 6,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.