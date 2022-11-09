Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 3209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Specifically, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,298,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BSM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 144,803 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

