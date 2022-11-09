Blackline Safety’s (BLN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$18.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

