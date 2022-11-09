Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 57.20% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXSL opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $38.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

In related news, CEO Brad Marshall bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,874.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.