Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.63-$0.73 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,355. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

