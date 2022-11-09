Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 2,805,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,019,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.31 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.99.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

