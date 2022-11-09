BMO Capital Markets Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELEEF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 7,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,658. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

