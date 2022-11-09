BMO Capital Markets Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$19.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s previous close.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.33.

Shares of SDE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.78. 475,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$437.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total transaction of C$258,061.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at C$4,157,550.57. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$276,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,955. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

