BMO Capital Markets Lowers Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target to C$2.25

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCEYF remained flat at $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

