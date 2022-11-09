BMO Capital Markets Lowers Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target to C$2.25

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SCEYF remained flat at $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Energy Services (SCEYF)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.