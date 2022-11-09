BNB Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $282.08 or 0.01693645 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.13 billion and approximately $3.79 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,975,739 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

