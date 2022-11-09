Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Booking by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Booking by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,859.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,801.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,933.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,463.79.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

