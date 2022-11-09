Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.44. The company had a trading volume of 142,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

