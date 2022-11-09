Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 2,689 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.52. The stock had a trading volume of 56,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

