Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 2.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $54,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.85. 11,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,900. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

