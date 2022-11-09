Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $18.27 Million Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,481 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.20% of Clarivate worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Clarivate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,708,000 after acquiring an additional 880,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clarivate by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $182,013,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $146,037,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 320,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,824. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

