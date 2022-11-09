Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

