Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $28,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $124,175,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after buying an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,309,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,719,000 after purchasing an additional 284,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. 617,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,076. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

