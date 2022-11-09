BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BP Stock Performance

LON:BP opened at GBX 485.70 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 426.84. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 310.53 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 504.40 ($5.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £89.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 530 ($6.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 560 ($6.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.06) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BP from GBX 472 ($5.43) to GBX 527 ($6.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.71 ($6.18).

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

About BP

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £369.82 ($425.81). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £369.82 ($425.81). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 23,500 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £103,165 ($118,785.26). Insiders acquired 23,662 shares of company stock worth $10,391,002 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

