Bradesco Corretora Downgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Neutral

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAK. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:BAK opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.67). Braskem had a return on equity of 51.71% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Braskem by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

