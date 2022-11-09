Braintrust Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $91.44 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $91.44 million and approximately $843,427.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00006698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00536376 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,801.41 or 0.27982320 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.