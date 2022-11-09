BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Up 6.6%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.56. 1,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,107,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. On average, analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.