BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 301,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,649,146 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BRF from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $198,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of BRF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,262,200 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

