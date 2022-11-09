BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Down 1.3%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
