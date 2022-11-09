Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.86.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.02. 532,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $147.39.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
