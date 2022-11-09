Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.02. 532,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,482. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.