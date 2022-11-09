Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $477.32. 16,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.