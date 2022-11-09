Brokerages Set Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Target Price at $31.38

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after buying an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,477 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

