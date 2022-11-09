Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.03. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.66.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $62.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

