Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Up 3.4%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.05 and last traded at C$27.89. 37,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 67,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.97.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.70.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

